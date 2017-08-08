Running backs try to regain importance in age of passing

Yes, teams are passing the football more than ever, but you still need to run the ball effectively to set up the pass, making top running backs very valuable.

This season's group is led by Demetrious Flowers of St. John Bosco. He rushed for 954 yards and scored 20 touchdowns while sharing time. His inside running combined with quarterback Re-Al Mitchell's speed gives the Braves a formidable running game.

Tiquan Gilmore of Torres led the City Section in rushing with 3,266 yards and 33 touchdowns. He's back for his senior season and will be challenged by junior Charles Mincy Jr. of Dorsey and Justin Cauley of Venice.

Travis Dye of Norco is an Oregon commit who scored 15 touchdowns. Khoury Bethley of Don Lugo is committed to Hawaii and scored 25 touchdowns.

Andrew Van Buren, a Boise State commit from Chaminade, takes over as the No. 1 running back from T.J. Pledger. Chuck Wick moves from St. Bonaventure to Ventura. Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale rushed for more than 2,000 yards.

Sal Tovar of South El Monte had 2,801 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns. Daniel Carmicle is now at Orange Lutheran after gaining nearly 2,000 yards at Leuzinger. Shakobe Harper is a junior at Mater Dei who's bigger, stronger and faster.

Richard Newton of Palmdale is a highly regarded senior. KC Carr had some big games last season at Tustin. Jermar Jefferson moves from Redondo to Narbonne. Danny Smith is a transfer at Oxnard with strong running skills.

Note: The Times begins its nine-part series previewing Southern California's top players on Aug. 16.