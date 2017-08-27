San Clemente's Jack Shippy models and makes interceptions

Strong safety Jack Shippy of San Clemente has already signed a professional contract _ to be a model.

During a trip back east to visit colleges, he signed a three-year deal with Wilhelmina Models.

He did his first job this past week, flying to Seattle for a catalogue shoot on sports wear. He had to miss practice, but Coach Jaime Ortiz gave him permission. After all, he got paid $2,000.

He had to miss the first four plays on defense for missing practice, but then he came in and contributed two interceptions in San Clemente's 28-18 win over Oceanside.

Shippy makes it clear modeling will not interfere with football.

"They understand football and school are my 100% priorities," he said. "It's a side gig."

He said he got into modeling because "I heard I could travel and make good money. We were in New York for college looking at Columbia and Yale for football and stopped in on the agent. They liked my look and signed me."

Shippy is one of the best athletes at San Clemente. He ran a 10.93 100 meters during track season and has long jumped 22 feet, 11 inches. He had six interceptions last season. He's 6 feet, 180 pounds and also is a big surfer. He turns 18 next month.

He's one of several players who had multiple interceptions during the opening week of football. Julius Irvin of Servite, Chris Adimora of Mayfair and Marcus Nasby of Corona Santiago each had three interceptions.

But watch out for Shippy on defense and in catalogues, too.

And even if he doesn't choose to stick with modeling, he said the connections he's making will come in handy if he decides to have a business career after college.