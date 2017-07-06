NATION
Football

San Fernando Valley unit seeking new football officials

Eric Sondheimer

The San Fernando Valley football officials' unit is seeking new officials for the upcoming high school football season.

It will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Heritage Christian High School in North Hills. Anyone interested in becoming an official is invited to attend.

Info: 818 371-6487.

Latest updates

