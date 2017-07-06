Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
San Fernando Valley unit seeking new football officials
|Eric Sondheimer
The San Fernando Valley football officials' unit is seeking new officials for the upcoming high school football season.
It will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Heritage Christian High School in North Hills. Anyone interested in becoming an official is invited to attend.
Info: 818 371-6487.