San Fernando wins on walk-off balk

Valley Mission League baseball rivals San Fernando and Kennedy went into the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday tied. Then the Tigers loaded the bases with two outs and won the game by one of the most unexpected ways _ a bases loaded balk.

Their 3-2 victory over Kennedy featured a strong performance from pitcher Louie Vargas, who allowed three hits in six innings and seven strikeouts. Kennedy freshman pitcher Vincent Esparza threw five innings..

Beckman defeated Northwood, 8-7. Matt McLain went three for four with three RBI. Willie Lajoie finished with three hits. Samuel Cachola hit two home runs and had four RBI for Northwood.

Capistrano Valley defeated Santa Margarita, 4-0.

Burroughs defeated Muir, 4-2, in nine innings. Jacob Barrera had two hits.

King defeated Norco, 4-3. Nate Webb contributed two hits and two RBI. Roosevelt defeated Centennial, 4-2, in 10 innings.

Crean Lutheran defeated Long Beach Poly, 4-0. Josh Richter struck out eight and threw a two-hitter.

In the Righetti tournament, Chaminade defeated Lompoc, 2-0. Patrick Collins struck out nine. Trent Turquand went three for three.

Downey defeated St. Francis, 2-0.