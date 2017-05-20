San Pedro wins its 17th City Section softball championship

San Pedro scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday to pull out a 2-1 victory over Banning and win its 17th City Section Division I softball title.

The Pirates took advantage of Banning errors to rally against Pilots ace Angelina Devoe.

Cindy Robles got the victory on the mound for San Pedro.

In Division II, King Drew defeated Hamilton, 11-5.

In Division III, View Park won its second consecutive title with a 3-2 win over Huntington Park behind pitcher Janell Brown, who threw a three-hitter.

In Division IV, University defeated Diego Rivera, 10-3.