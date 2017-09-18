Schedule finalized for Joseph Frazier basketball showcase on Oct. 1

The schedule has been finalized for the Joseph Frazier basketball showcase on Oct. 1 at Calabasas High.

Teams participate in raising funds for the former Calabasas assistant severely injured in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident. It's the seventh edition of the annual event.

The schedule:

Burroughs vs. Agoura, 9 a.m.

Highland vs. Crescenta Valley, 10:10 a.m.

Valencia vs. Chaminade, 11:20 a.m.

Oak Park vs. Crespi, 12:30 p.m.

Viewpoint vs. Beverly Hills, 1:40 p.m.

Golden Valley vs. Royal, 2:50 p.m.

Shalhevet vs. Moorpark, 4 p.m.

West Ranch vs. St. Francis, 5:10 p.m.

San Gabriel Academy vs. Oaks Christian, 6:20 p.m.

La Cañada vs. Harvard-Westlake, 7:30 p.m.

El Camino Real vs. Calabasas, 8:40 p.m.