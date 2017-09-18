Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Schedule finalized for Joseph Frazier basketball showcase on Oct. 1
|Eric Sondheimer
The schedule has been finalized for the Joseph Frazier basketball showcase on Oct. 1 at Calabasas High.
Teams participate in raising funds for the former Calabasas assistant severely injured in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident. It's the seventh edition of the annual event.
The schedule:
Burroughs vs. Agoura, 9 a.m.
Highland vs. Crescenta Valley, 10:10 a.m.
Valencia vs. Chaminade, 11:20 a.m.
Oak Park vs. Crespi, 12:30 p.m.
Viewpoint vs. Beverly Hills, 1:40 p.m.
Golden Valley vs. Royal, 2:50 p.m.
Shalhevet vs. Moorpark, 4 p.m.
West Ranch vs. St. Francis, 5:10 p.m.
San Gabriel Academy vs. Oaks Christian, 6:20 p.m.
La Cañada vs. Harvard-Westlake, 7:30 p.m.
El Camino Real vs. Calabasas, 8:40 p.m.