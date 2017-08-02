Schedule released for Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic

Coach Harvey Kitani has finalized the schedule for his Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic set for Jan. 27 at Cerritos College.

The basketball tournament will begin with Long Beach Jordan facing Crean Lutheran at 9:30 a.m.

Other matchups: Heritage Christian vs. Brentwood, 11 a.m.; Durango vs. Maranatha, 12:30 p.m.; Loyola vs. Rolling Hills Prep, 2 p.m.; Corona Centennial vs. Taft, 3:30 p.m.; Wasatch vs. Santa Monica, 5 p.m.; Fairfax vs. Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.; Oak Park vs. Chino Hills, 8:30 p.m.