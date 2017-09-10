Scott Altenberg is hoping to move closer at UCLA games

Gardena Serra coach Scott Altenberg, a UCLA grad, has received plenty of grief from UCLA fans because of all the Serra football players who have ended up at rival USC.

So he has been feeling good the last two weeks watching former Serra standouts Caleb Wilson and Jordan Lasley come through for his Bruins as he watched from high up in the Rose Bowl in his season seats.

Wilson, a tight end, used to compete at quarterback for Serra before switching to receiver. He completed a 39-yard option pass on Saturday. The week before, it was Lasley catching the game-tying touchdown against Texas A&M.

"It was beautiful," Altenberg said. "I saw it with binoculars. I'm hoping I gained 10 rows with the performance."

As for Wilson's arm, Altenberg said, "He'd say, 'See, I should have been a quarterback."'