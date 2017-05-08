Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall tops Northern Individual golf tournament

Junior Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall had the top score at Monday's Southern Section Northern Individual golf tournament at River Ridge Golf Club.

He shot a 4-under 68, one stroke better than Tristan Gretzky of Oaks Christian.

Both advance to next week's Southern Section individual finals.

Maruyama is a two-time golfer of the year from the Gold Coast League.

Gretzky is the son of hockey great Wayne Gretzky.