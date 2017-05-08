Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall tops Northern Individual golf tournament
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall had the top score at Monday's Southern Section Northern Individual golf tournament at River Ridge Golf Club.
He shot a 4-under 68, one stroke better than Tristan Gretzky of Oaks Christian.
Both advance to next week's Southern Section individual finals.
Maruyama is a two-time golfer of the year from the Gold Coast League.
Gretzky is the son of hockey great Wayne Gretzky.