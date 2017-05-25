Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall wins CIF/SCGA So Cal Regional Golf Championship
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall has been one of the hottest golfers in the state this month, and he continued his fine play on Thursday, winning the CIF/SCGA So Cal Regional Golf Championship at Brookside Golf Course.
He shot a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over Seldon Doyle of Thousand Oaks, Will Draper of Chaminade and Derrick Liu of Palm Desert.
The top nine individuals advance to the state championships at Poppy Hills on May 31.