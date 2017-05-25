Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall wins CIF/SCGA So Cal Regional Golf Championship

Junior Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall has been one of the hottest golfers in the state this month, and he continued his fine play on Thursday, winning the CIF/SCGA So Cal Regional Golf Championship at Brookside Golf Course.

He shot a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over Seldon Doyle of Thousand Oaks, Will Draper of Chaminade and Derrick Liu of Palm Desert.

The top nine individuals advance to the state championships at Poppy Hills on May 31.