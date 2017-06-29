Semifinals are set for Fairfax tournament

The Final Four has been finalized for the Fairfax summer basketball tournament.

Fairfax and Alemany each won quarterfinal games on Thursday, setting up a Friday semifinal schedule that will have those two teams facing off at 6 p.m., followed by Pasadena-Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m.

Alemany received 25 points from DJ McDonald in a 77-72 win over Beverly Hills. Daniel Zahabian had 24 points for Beverly Hills.

Fairfax cruised to a 71-47 victory over Maranatha. Robert McRae scored 13 points, Ethan Anderson 11, Kirk Smith 11 and Jamal Hartwell 11. Chris Austin had 26 points for Maranatha.