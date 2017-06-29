Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Semifinals are set for Fairfax tournament
|Eric Sondheimer
The Final Four has been finalized for the Fairfax summer basketball tournament.
Fairfax and Alemany each won quarterfinal games on Thursday, setting up a Friday semifinal schedule that will have those two teams facing off at 6 p.m., followed by Pasadena-Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m.
Alemany received 25 points from DJ McDonald in a 77-72 win over Beverly Hills. Daniel Zahabian had 24 points for Beverly Hills.
Fairfax cruised to a 71-47 victory over Maranatha. Robert McRae scored 13 points, Ethan Anderson 11, Kirk Smith 11 and Jamal Hartwell 11. Chris Austin had 26 points for Maranatha.