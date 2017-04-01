Servite golf team wins Champions' Invitational

With 49 high school golf teams competing, Servite won the Champions' Invitational on Saturday at The Golf Club at Terra Lago.

Teams came from California, Nevada, Arizona, Missouri and New Jersey to compete in the 54-hole tournament. It was the fifth time and 12 years that Servite has won the team title.

Jack Trent from Palo Verde in Las Vegas won the individual title with a six-under 210.

Nick Goldenberg of Peninsula got a hole-in-one on No. 13, a 172-yard par-3.

Kyle Kinnane led Servite to victory. He's a junior who's committed to Loyola Marymount.