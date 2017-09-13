Servite linebackers Joe Christensen and Spencer Lytle provide boost

Servite is 3-0 and showing off a high-powered offense.

And yet, the Friars' defense deserves some respect, particularly with the play of linebackers Joe Christensen and Spencer Lytle.

Christensen leads the team with 22 tackles, including four sacks. Lytle has 14 solo tackles.

They will be key figures when Servite plays 2-0 Villa Park on Friday at Cerritos College.

Another defensive player off to a strong start is defensive back Julius Irvin, who has four interceptions.