Shae Anderson of Norco is Gatorade girls' athlete of the year in state track and field
|Eric Sondheimer
Shae Anderson of Norco has been selected the Gatorade state girls' athlete of the year in track and field.
Anderson won the state 400-meter championship with a time of 52.91 and the 300 hurdles in 40.31.
She has a 3.24 grade-point average.