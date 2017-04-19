Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Shareef O'Neal commits to Arizona
|Eric Sondheimer
Shareef O'Neal, a 6-foot-9 junior at Santa Monica Crossroads, announced on Wednesday that he has committed to Arizona.
The son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is known for his versatility and ability to shoot.
He played this season with Ira Lee, who will arrive at Arizona this fall.