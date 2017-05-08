Sherman Oaks Notre Dame clinches Mission League championship

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame clinched the Mission League baseball championship on Monday with a 13-2 victory over St. Francis.

Hunter Greene hit two home runs, and freshman pitcher Lucas Gordon struck out seven in five innings.

The Knights were not considered the preseason league title favorite, but strong pitching from Gordon and Carter Kessinger, combined with Greene's all-around play, lifted the Knights to the championship.

Michael Whiteside contributed two hits and two RBIs. Gordon also had two hits and two RBIs.

Patrick Collins threw the shutout in Chaminade’s 1-0 win over Alemany. Blake Mann hit a sixth-inning home run. Loyola defeated Crespi 14-4. Joe Fortin hit a home run and finished with three RBIs.

Servite defeated Santa Margarita 8-3. Tanner Smith, Matthew Strother and Garrett Guillemette each had two hits.