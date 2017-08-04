Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football players practice, then enjoy feast

Anyone who has played football for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame over the last 25 years knows what happens this time of year: It's time to sleep in the gym and eat like you're staying in a hotel.

Kevin Rooney, in his 38th season as head coach, has used the sleep over as an opportunity for team bonding and focusing his players on football.

They practice during the day and cool off at night. Rooney allowed his players to use the school's pool on Friday night, and let's just say the players are much better in football than swimming or diving.

Then came the highlight of the night _ feasting on tri-tip, mac and cheese and a desert bar that was to die for with all the crumbled Oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream and sprinkles.

Parents do the cooking and organizing to keep the players fed and happy. And as long as the air conditioning is working in the gym, the players can't be complaining after two days of football practices, and they surely won't go to bed hungry.