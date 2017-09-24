Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Loyola alumni featured at Vikings-Buccaneers game

It was quite a moment on Sunday for alumni of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Loyola at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Each team had a kicker from Notre Dame. Kai Forbath for the Vikings and Nick Folk for the Buccaneers.

Each team had a defensive player from Loyola. Anthony Barr for the Vikings and Chris Conte for the Buccaneers.

Of course, the Cubs were a little bit happier, because Loyola beat Notre Dame, 28-21, on Friday.