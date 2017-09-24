Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Loyola alumni featured at Vikings-Buccaneers game
|Eric Sondheimer
It was quite a moment on Sunday for alumni of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Loyola at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Each team had a kicker from Notre Dame. Kai Forbath for the Vikings and Nick Folk for the Buccaneers.
Each team had a defensive player from Loyola. Anthony Barr for the Vikings and Chris Conte for the Buccaneers.
Of course, the Cubs were a little bit happier, because Loyola beat Notre Dame, 28-21, on Friday.