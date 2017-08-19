Sherman Oaks Notre Dame shows off running game

Despite two offensive line starters being held out because of injuries, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame showed off a promising rushing attack on Friday night in a scrimmage against St. Bonaventure.

Junior running back McKel Broussard ran hard and gave every indication he has the ability to be a productive back for the Knights. Quarterback Noah Taylor, a standout on the baseball team, also has running skills. Cameron Jones, a receiver, had a touchdown on a fly sweep.

St. Bonaventure was making its debut under first-year coach Tony Henney, who had success during his days at Nordhoff, Trabuco Hills and Westlake. The Seraphs are in a rebuilding mode after player defections following uncertainty about who their coach would be.

Under new Southern Section playoff divisions, it's important to win games in the nonleague season to be able to make it to the playoffs, so Notre Dame will be trying to go 4-0 before entering the Mission League. The Knights open against Santa Maria St. Joseph at home on Friday, followed by games against Birmingham, Leuzinger and San Fernando.

St. Bonaventure hosts El Camino Real at Ventura College on Friday, followed by games against Lawndale, St. Joseph, Argonaut, Hart and Paraclete.