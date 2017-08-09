Should Friday nights be reserved for high school football?

These Chaminade basketball fans from 2013 also probably like Friday night football games.

Is it sacrilegious to have a sporting event other than high school football on a Friday night?

There are some who think that way, but there's an increasing number of college football games being played on Friday nights. Now the organization in charge of high school sports is getting concerned.

The National Federation of State High School Assns. has adopted a resolution emphasizing that Friday nights in the fall should be reserved for high school football.

This year, the organization points out that more than 50 major college games will be played on a Friday night, including eight on Sept. 1.

“The value of tradition cannot be overstated,” said Bob Gardner, NFHS executive director, in a statement. “Friday nights offer communities a traditional time and place to congregate and support their students. If a major college football game was scheduled in the area on a Friday night, it could affect attendance at the high school game or cause the game to be moved to another day. In addition, many of the Friday night college games are televised, which could result in lower attendance at high school contests nationwide.

“We believe retaining Friday nights for high school contests is a plus for colleges as well as they reap the benefits of healthy programs at the high school level.”

The NFHS gets support from at least one high-profile college coach, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

"Friday night is for high school football," he said in June.