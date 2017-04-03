Simi Valley gets victory over Agoura

Jack Hodgins, Garrett Apker and Abbott Haffar combined on a six-hitter to lift Simi Valley past Agoura, 6-2, on Monday.

Haffar also had two hits and two RBI. Marcus Padilla contributed three RBI. Jonny DeLuca had two hits for Agoura.

Trabuco Hills defeated Calvary Chapel, 3-1. Bronson Yager struck out five in four innings.

Vista Murrieta defeated Murrieta Mesa, 11-2. Drew Sims had a triple and home run, and Jake Moberg finished with four RBI.

Harvard-Westlake defeated St. Francis, 6-1, in a Mission League game. Jesse Bergin struck out eight in five innings. Matt Thomas, Pete Crow-Armstrong and RJ Schreck each had two hits.

Oaks Christian defeated Mira Costa, 5-4. Adam Kerner hit a two-run home run. Justin Lackey went three for three.

Bonita defeated Segerstrom, 7-1. Kenji Henderson had two RBI.

Mission Viejo defeated La Mirada, 7-1. Matt Austin and Luke Spillane had three hits each. Joey Garman added three RBI.

El Dorado defeated Elsinore, 7-0. Marcus Reed threw four scoreless innings, striking out five.

Jason Kampen threw a five-inning no-hitter in Arcadia's 12-0 win over Muir.