Similar to what happened after Katrina, SoCal could get athletes dealing with Hurricane Harvey

It's too early to determine the true extent of damage from Hurricane Harvey in Houston and surrounding areas, but early reports are not encouraging and that could lead to families being displaced.

Houston schools will be closed for the entire week and the opening week of the high school football season in Houston has been canceled.

If families are forced to be displaced for an extended period, don't be surprised if some end up in Southern California, where they might have relatives.

That happened in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina severely damaged areas in Louisiana.

The California Interscholastic Federation helped with eligibility issues in 2005 as victims and high school athletes came to the area to attend school and play sports.

Ron Nocetti, the CIF associate director, said Monday morning he expects Executive Director Roger Blake to set up a conference call with the 10 section commissioners to discuss a plan if there's a movement of families to California.

"It's something we always made accommodations for," he said. "It's tragic for these families. High school sports gives normalcy to boys and girls."