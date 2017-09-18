Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Six Trinity League teams are ranked in Southern Section Division 1 coaches' poll
The strength of the Trinity League can be seen in this week's Southern Section Division 1 coaches' poll. All six schools are in the top 10.
Mater Dei is No. 1, St. John Bosco No. 2, Orange Lutheran No. 4, JSerra No. 7, Santa Margarita No. 8 and Servite No. 10.
