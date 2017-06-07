Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
SoCal natives are named freshmen All-Americans in baseball
|Eric Sondheimer
Collegiate Baseball released its freshmen All-American team in baseball, and several players from Southern California made the list.
Pitchers Chris Murphy (Granada Hills, San Diego), Parker Brahms (Calabasas, Sacramento State), Dylan Thomas (Valencia, Hawaii) and Nick Lodolo (Damien, TCU) were honored.
Also included were Lyle Lin (JSerra, Arizona State) and Kyle Cuellar (La Salle, UCLA).
