SoCal natives are named freshmen All-Americans in baseball

Collegiate Baseball released its freshmen All-American team in baseball, and several players from Southern California made the list.

Pitchers Chris Murphy (Granada Hills, San Diego), Parker Brahms (Calabasas, Sacramento State), Dylan Thomas (Valencia, Hawaii) and Nick Lodolo (Damien, TCU) were honored.

Also included were Lyle Lin (JSerra, Arizona State) and Kyle Cuellar (La Salle, UCLA).

Here's the link to the complete team.