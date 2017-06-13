SoCal players selected on second day of baseball draft

On the second day of baseball's amateur draft, there was a group of Southern California players taken through round 10.

World Series-bound Cal State Fullerton had pitcher Connor Seabold (Newport Harbor) taken by the Phillies and outfielder Scott Hurst (Bishop Amat) taken by the Cardinals. Both were third-round picks. Also selected in the third round was former Loyola outfielder Quinn Brodey of Stanford by the Mets at No. 97.

Long Beach State catcher David Banuelos went to the Mariners in the fifth round.

Palm Desert pitcher Jeremiah Estrada was the last pick of the sixth round by the Cubs.

Former Peninsula pitcher Eli Morgan of Gonzaga was an eighth-round pick of the Reds.

Former Valencia pitcher JC Cloney was chosen in the ninth round of the Royals.