Softball: City playoff results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
CITY
Division I
Play-in, Monday
•Venice 3, Chavez 2
First round, Tuesday
•Birmingham 9, Sylmar 7
•Venice 8, Los Angeles Marshall 0
•Lincoln 5, Bravo 0
•Harbor Teacher 13, Bell 0
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
•No.17 Birmingham at No. 1 Port of Los Angeles
•No. 9 Sun Valley Poly at No. 8 Cleveland
•No. 12 Eagle Rock at No. 5 Granada Hills
•No. 20 Venice at No. 4 Wilmington Banning
•No. 14 Lincoln at No. 3 San Pedro
•No. 11 El Camino Real at No. 6 Carson
•No. 10 Chatsworth at No. 7 San Fernando
•No. 15 Harbor Teacher at No. 2 Granada Hills Kennedy
Division II
First round, Tuesday
•Van Nuys 7, Rancho Dominguez 5
•Northridge 7. Animo De La Hoya 0
•Los Angeles Wilson 14, Los Angeles 0
•Los Angeles CES 14, Santee 2
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
•No. 17 Van Nuys at No. 1 Palisades
•No. 9 Narbonne at No. 8 Sherman Oaks CES
•No. 12 Franklin at No 5 Verdugo Hills
•No. 13 Northridge at No. 4 King/Drew
•No. 14 Los Angeles Wilson at no. No. 3 Los Angeles Roosevelt
•No. 11 Reseda at No. 6 Garfield
•No. 10 Lakeview at No. 7 South Gate
•No. 15 Los Angeles CES at No. 2 Los Angeles Hamilton
Division III
First round, Tuesday
•Locke 10, Vaughn 6
•Monroe 15, Bright Star 2
•Grant 13, Fremont 0
•Fulton 17, CALS Early College 2
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
•No. 16 Locke at No. 1 View Park
•No. 9 Dorsey at No. 8 North Hollywood
•No. 12 Fairfax at No. 5 Contreras
•No. 13 Monroe at No. 4 Animo Venice
•No. 14 Grant at No. 3 Mendez
•No. 11 Huntington Park at No. 6 Sotomayor
•No. 10 Hollywood at No. 7 Torres
•No. 15 Fulton at No. 2 Discovery
Division IV
First round, Tuesday
•No. 17 Elizabeth at no. 16 Smidt Tech, score not reported
•USC Hybrid 11, USC-MAE 1
•Dymally 30, Hawkins 3
•Downtown Magnets 12, Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 4
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
•Smidt Tech/Elizabeth winner at No. 1 Los Angeles University
•No. 9 Jefferson at No. 8 Los Angeles International
•No. 12 Animo Robinson at No. 5 Triumph
•No. 13 USC Hybrid at No. 4 Los Angeles Kennedy
•No. 14 Dymally at No. 3 Rivera
•No. 11 Angelou at No. 6 Roybal
•No. 10 Ivy Academia at No. 7 West Adams
•No. 18 Downtown Magnets at No. 2 Sun Valley Magnet
Notes: Quarterfinals in all division, Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 17, 3 p.m. Championships, May 20 at Cal State Dominguez Hills (Div. IV at 8 a.m., Div. III at 10:45 a.m., Div. II at 1:30 p.m., Div. I at 4:15 p.m.)