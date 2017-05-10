Softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

SOFTBALL

CITY

Division I

Play-in, Monday

•Venice 3, Chavez 2

First round, Tuesday

•Birmingham 9, Sylmar 7

•Venice 8, Los Angeles Marshall 0

•Lincoln 5, Bravo 0

•Harbor Teacher 13, Bell 0

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

•No.17 Birmingham at No. 1 Port of Los Angeles

•No. 9 Sun Valley Poly at No. 8 Cleveland

•No. 12 Eagle Rock at No. 5 Granada Hills

•No. 20 Venice at No. 4 Wilmington Banning

•No. 14 Lincoln at No. 3 San Pedro

•No. 11 El Camino Real at No. 6 Carson

•No. 10 Chatsworth at No. 7 San Fernando

•No. 15 Harbor Teacher at No. 2 Granada Hills Kennedy

Division II

First round, Tuesday

•Van Nuys 7, Rancho Dominguez 5

•Northridge 7. Animo De La Hoya 0

•Los Angeles Wilson 14, Los Angeles 0

•Los Angeles CES 14, Santee 2

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

•No. 17 Van Nuys at No. 1 Palisades

•No. 9 Narbonne at No. 8 Sherman Oaks CES

•No. 12 Franklin at No 5 Verdugo Hills

•No. 13 Northridge at No. 4 King/Drew

•No. 14 Los Angeles Wilson at no. No. 3 Los Angeles Roosevelt

•No. 11 Reseda at No. 6 Garfield

•No. 10 Lakeview at No. 7 South Gate

•No. 15 Los Angeles CES at No. 2 Los Angeles Hamilton

Division III

First round, Tuesday

•Locke 10, Vaughn 6

•Monroe 15, Bright Star 2

•Grant 13, Fremont 0

•Fulton 17, CALS Early College 2

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

•No. 16 Locke at No. 1 View Park

•No. 9 Dorsey at No. 8 North Hollywood

•No. 12 Fairfax at No. 5 Contreras

•No. 13 Monroe at No. 4 Animo Venice

•No. 14 Grant at No. 3 Mendez

•No. 11 Huntington Park at No. 6 Sotomayor

•No. 10 Hollywood at No. 7 Torres

•No. 15 Fulton at No. 2 Discovery

Division IV

First round, Tuesday

•No. 17 Elizabeth at no. 16 Smidt Tech, score not reported

•USC Hybrid 11, USC-MAE 1

•Dymally 30, Hawkins 3

•Downtown Magnets 12, Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 4

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

•Smidt Tech/Elizabeth winner at No. 1 Los Angeles University

•No. 9 Jefferson at No. 8 Los Angeles International

•No. 12 Animo Robinson at No. 5 Triumph

•No. 13 USC Hybrid at No. 4 Los Angeles Kennedy

•No. 14 Dymally at No. 3 Rivera

•No. 11 Angelou at No. 6 Roybal

•No. 10 Ivy Academia at No. 7 West Adams

•No. 18 Downtown Magnets at No. 2 Sun Valley Magnet

Notes: Quarterfinals in all division, Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 17, 3 p.m. Championships, May 20 at Cal State Dominguez Hills (Div. IV at 8 a.m., Div. III at 10:45 a.m., Div. II at 1:30 p.m., Div. I at 4:15 p.m.)