Softball: City semifinal results and championship schedule

SOFTBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Wednesday

•Wilmington Banning 3, Port of Los Angeles 1

•San Pedro 2, San Fernando 0

 

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday

•King/Drew 4, Palisades 3

•Los Angeles Hamilton 2, Garfield 0

 

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday

•View Park 7, Fairfax 2

•Huntington Park 13, Torres 3

 

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Wednesday

•Los Angeles University 15, Triumph 0

•Rivera 9, West Adams 8

 

Championships, Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills

•Div. IV: #1 Los Angeles University vs. #3 Rivera, 8 a.m.

•Div. III: #1 View Park vs. #11 Huntington Park, 10:45 a.m.

•Div. II: #2 Los Angeles Hamilton vs. #4 King/Drew, 1:30 p.m.

•Div. I: #3 San Pedro vs. #4 Wilmington Banning, 4:15 p.m.

