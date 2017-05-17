Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Softball: City semifinal results and championship schedule
SOFTBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Wednesday
•Wilmington Banning 3, Port of Los Angeles 1
•San Pedro 2, San Fernando 0
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday
•King/Drew 4, Palisades 3
•Los Angeles Hamilton 2, Garfield 0
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday
•View Park 7, Fairfax 2
•Huntington Park 13, Torres 3
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday
•Los Angeles University 15, Triumph 0
•Rivera 9, West Adams 8
Championships, Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills
•Div. IV: #1 Los Angeles University vs. #3 Rivera, 8 a.m.
•Div. III: #1 View Park vs. #11 Huntington Park, 10:45 a.m.
•Div. II: #2 Los Angeles Hamilton vs. #4 King/Drew, 1:30 p.m.
•Div. I: #3 San Pedro vs. #4 Wilmington Banning, 4:15 p.m.