Softball: Tuesday's Southern Section wild-card results
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 3
Wild-card games, Tuesday
•Fullerton 3, Long Beach Poly 0
•Mayfair 9, Palos Verdes 5
•Glendale 13, Carter 12 (8)
•Hart 13, Royal 9
DIVISION 4
Wild-card games, Tuesday
•Oxnard Pacifica 3, Ocean View 0
•San Juan Hills 12, Ontario Christian 3
•Paramount 6, Monrovia 0
•Linfield Christian 10, Loara 0
•Beaumont 10, Palm Springs 2
•Arcadia 3, Highland 2
•Beckman 11, Rialto 2
•Hemet 8, Colton 4
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Tuesday
•Lancaster 13, El Monte 2
•Estancia 12, Garey 1
•Carpinteria def. Marlborough (forfeit)
•University Prep 20, Boron 1
•Anaheim 6, Temecula Prep 2
•Hillcrest 7, Mary Star 5
•Hacienda Heights Wilson 14, Pomona 2
•Santa Paula 11, Windward 1
•Woodcrest Christian 19, Rio Hondo Prep 6
•Whittier Christian 14, Nordhoff 4
•Schurr 9, Crean Lutheran 1
•Rancho Mirage 20, Bloomington Christian 9
•Victor Valley 10, Lone Pine 0
DIVISION 7
Wild-card games, Tuesday
•Mayfield 19, Gardena Serra 4
•Excelsior 16, Joshua Springs 0
•Upland Christian 19, Oakwood 9
•Campbell Hall 27, Coastal Christian 12
•Bishop Conaty-Loretto 36, CSDR 3
•Academy for Academic Excellence 15, Grove 2