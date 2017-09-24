Sons of Marques Johnson, John Williams face off in historic basketball encounter

Cyrus Johnson (left) of Culver City and Daylen Williams of Fairfax are the sons of two of the City Section's greatest basketball players, former Crenshaw standouts Marques Johnson and John Williams.

For those who know the history of Southern California high school basketball in Los Angeles, Marques Johnson and John Williams were the best of their eras playing for Crenshaw High.

Johnson was the City Section player of the year in 1973. Williams equaled the same feat in 1984. Both won City championships. Both were first-round NBA draft picks.



Fast forward to what was an extraordinary scene on Sunday night at Pasadena Maranatha. Fairfax was playing Culver City in a fall league basketball game.



Daylen Williams, a 6-foot-6 junior at Fairfax, was guarding Cyrus Johnson, a 6-4 senior at Culver City. They are the sons of Williams, 51, and Johnson, 61, two of the greatest players in City Section history who last played high school basketball 33 and 44 years ago, respectively.



“Get out of here,” the elder Williams said from the bleachers when told that his son was guarding Johnson’s son. “Wow. That’s unbelievable.”



Both players scored six points. Fairfax won the game, 62-43.

If they ever meet again in a regular-season game this winter, it will be another moment to remember.