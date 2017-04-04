Sophomore Blake Archuleta is Bishop Amat's latest two-sport standout

Bishop Amat has a history of relying on two-sport standouts, and sophomore Blake Archuleta is the latest.

The standout quarterback for the football team also has a pretty good arm in baseball. He threw a one-hit shutout on Tuesday in the Lancers' 13-0 Del Rey League win over St. Paul. He struck out seven.

Richard Castro had a triple, double and single and four RBI.

Corona del Mar pulled into a first-place tie with Beckman in the Pacific Coast League with a 2-1 win over the Patriots. Chazz Martinez struck out four and threw a three-hitter. He also hit a two-run home run.

Raul Salazar pitched Cypress past Valencia, 7-0.

In the Pacific League, Pasadena defeated Burroughs, 3-0. Alvie Castro threw a one-hitter, striking out four. He also hit a three-run home run.

Trabuco Hills defeated Arlington, 6-1. Andrew Hacker contributed two hits and two RBI. Broox Mahr struck out nine in six innings.

Bonita defeated Valley View, 4-3, by scoring three runs in the seventh.

Tanner Bibee threw a two-hitter in Mission Viejo's 2-1 win over Aliso Niguel. Luke Spillane had two hits and David Morgan had the walk-off double in the seventh.

In the Mission League, Blake Mann hit two-run home run and Patrick Collins threw a complete game in Chaminade's 8-2 win over Loyola.

Hunter Greene and Logan Pollack each had two hits and two RBI in Notre Dame's 6-5 win over Alemany. Carter Kessinger added two RBI. Freshman Lucas Gordon struck out seven in four innings. Noah Cardenas had two hits and three RBI for Alemany, which gave out nine walks.

In the Big VIII League, Corona Santiago scored two runs in the seventh to defeat Corona Centennial, 5-3. Jacob Shanks and Jacob Thornburg each had two hits and two RBI. Corona defeated Roosevelt, 2-1.

Gahr opened the San Gabriel Valley League with a victory over Lynwood. Joel Casillas and Anthony Moreno combined on a two-hit shutout. Michael Perez had two hits and three RBI.

In the Trinity League, JSerra defeated Santa Margarita, 6-1. Colin Townsend had two hits and three RBI.

Saugus defeated Anaheim Canyon, 3-1. Garrett Lite threw a three-hit complete game. Brandyn Cruz had two hits and three RBI.