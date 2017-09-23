Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Sophomore QB D.J. Uiagalelei rallies St. John Bosco to victory in Washington, D.C.
|Eric Sondheimer
St. John Bosco's trip to Washington, D.C., wasn't going well on Saturday. The Braves trailed St. John's of Washington, 17-7, in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Re-Al Mitchell was intercepted twice.
The Braves decided to insert highly regarded sophomore backup D.J. Uiagalelei at quarterback to try to ignite a spark. It worked.
Uiagalelei led two touchdown drives, including a 21-yard TD pass to George Holani, and the Braves rallied for a 21-17 victory.
Holani had all three St. John Bosco touchdowns, with a two-yard TD run with 1:59 left the game-winner.
Now the Braves (4-1) have a week off before a Trinity League opener against Orange Lutheran on Oct. 6. And who starts at QB will be interesting.