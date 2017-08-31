Sotomayor cancels Friday game against Hoover

Sotomayor has canceled a Friday football game against Hoover at Glendale, Hoover athletics director Jack Van Patten said.

Friday is a holiday in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Most City Section schools have games on Thursday. There are no buses available on pupil-free days. Sotomayor administrators who have to work on Friday also would have had to find transportation.

Messages left for administrators at Sotomayor were not returned.

There are several City Section teams playing Friday, including Narbonne, which is playing Long Beach Poly at El Camino College and got buses for the game.

Hawkins is playing at Compton, and Garfield is playing at Schurr. Both schools got buses on their own.