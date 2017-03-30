South Hills, Orange Lutheran advance to semifinals in North Carolina

On the biggest stage, it always helps to have a player the caliber of junior pitcher Brandon Dieter of West Covina South Hills to deliver in the clutch.

The Stanford commit came through in a 5-1 victory over unbeaten Florida Archbishop McCarthy on Thursday in a quarterfinal game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.

Dieter threw a complete game, striking out six while allowing four hits. He also had two hits. Jacob Amaya had a three-run double in the sixth.

South Hills is 11-1 and plays Orange Lutheran (10-1) in Friday's semifinals in a battle of Southern California teams. Orange Lutheran defeated Florida Trinity Christian, 5-1.

Jason Farese threw six innings. Tristan Hanoian, Garrett Mitchell and Zach Busalacchi each had two hits.

In a consolation game, Huntington Beach (10-1) defeated Merritt Island, 8-3. Cohl Staffa had two hits and two RBIs.