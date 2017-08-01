Southern Section attendance figures have decreased 'significantly' in last three years

In a commissioner's message released on Tuesday, Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod said playoff attendance has "decreased significantly" the last three years since the Southern Section returned more than $500,000 to schools to help them pay membership dues as a result of a surplus.

"We all need to make a concerted effort to increase attendance," Wigod wrote.

In a phone call, Wigod said the Southern Section is financially sound, with a more than $80,000 profit this past year. But significant decreases in attendance for the football and basketball playoffs the last three years is a concern.

"We're trying to figure out what is the trend," he said. "We're trying to study it and see what it is. Ticket prices are pretty stable. We don't know if this is an aberration."

In basketball, could the Open Division format be resulting in a drop of attendance because the best 16 teams are in one division and diluting the others?

In football, with the same schools always playing for championships, are people growing bored?



What's clear is that Wigod intends to remind schools come playoff time about marketing their teams, because attendance is critical in helping return revenue to its membership, particularly the early playoff rounds.