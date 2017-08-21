Southern Section basketball playoff divisions to be released on Sept. 29

The Southern Section is scheduled to release its basketball playoff divisions for the 2017-18 season on Sept. 29.

There also could be changes in how the Open Division is run.

There's a movement to reduce the Open Division from 16 teams to eight in boys and girls, according to Commissioner Rob Wigod.

It will be up to the basketball advisory committee to make a recommendation.

If the bracket is reduced, the eight Open Division teams would be guaranteed state playoff berths and it would likely strengthen the competitiveness of the Division 1 playoffs.

The Open Division is made up of the best teams in the Southern Section at the end of the regular season.