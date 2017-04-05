Southern Section Council votes to change CIF transfer rule

The Southern Section Council voted Wednesday to support a revision in the CIF transfer rule that would eliminate the power of section commissioners to make athletes who transfer for sports reasons ineligible.

The vote from member leagues was 63-12-1 in favor of a proposal that will be considered Friday at the CIF state Federated Council meeting in Ontario.

The City Section also supports the proposal. If passed, athletes and their parents can openly say they are transferring for athletic reasons and a commissioner won't declare them ineligible.

Athletes will still be subjected to a sit-out period if they transfer without moving, they can't follow a coach to another school and recruiting would still be illegal.