Southern Section Division 1 and 2 finals will be at Dodger Stadium

The Southern Section has sent out its spring sports playoff update, and has confirmed that its Division 1 and 2 championship games in baseball will be played at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, June 2.

The City Section had already confirmed that its finals for Division I and II would be held on Saturday, June 3, at Dodger Stadium.

The sites for the other finals will be announced later.

The Southern Section Division 1 semifinals will be a doubleheader at Blair Field.

Southern Section pairings are scheduled to be announced on Monday, May 15.

Here's the link to this week's baseball rankings.

The softball finals will be in Irvine. Here's the link to this week's softball rankings.