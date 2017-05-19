Southern Section Division 2 playoffs feature tight games

The Southern Section Division 2 baseball playoffs began on Friday with just as many competitive games as Division 1 on Thursday.

No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco needed great relief pitching from Isaiah Horton in the seventh to pull out a 3-2 win over King. Julian Boyd had an RBI double and Charlie Nasuti added two RBI. St. John Bosco will face Woodbridge, a 3-1 winner over Paloma Valley.

Moorpark faced Oaks Christian and Stanford-bound Carson Rudd and came away with a 3-2 victory over the Lions. Tyger Goslin and TJ Foreman each had two hits. Travis Weston struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

Village Christian received a complete game from Eric Oseguera and a two-run single from Tobias Plotkin in a 4-2 upset of Simi Valley.

Steven Rivas delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Etiwanda a 6-5 win over Beckman.

Laguna Beach defeated Trabuco Hills, 8-7. Dustin Angus and Dante Fiaccio each had three hits for Laguna Beach. Cutter Clawson added two hits and two RBI. Nick Heili had a home run and double for Trabuco Hills.

Carson Lambert struck out eight and allowed two hits in Newbury Park's 3-0 win over Santa Barbara.

Riley Haddon threw a complete game and Spencer Serven hit a two-run home run in Edison's 4-2 win over Long Beach Wilson.

Palm Desert and Kaiser went 14 innings before Palm Desert prevailed, 3-2, when Josh Hernandez drove in the winning run.

La Mirada got a home run from R.J. Lan in a 6-3 win over Temescal Canyon.

Adam Seminaris struck out 14 as Ayala defeated Corona del Mar, 8-3, in eight innings. St. Bonaventure shut out Thousand Oaks, 5-0.

Glendora defeated Woodcrest Christian, 7-2. Hayden Pearce struck out 10 in six innings. Freshman Jake Gonzalez had two hits and three RBI.

Joey Acosta hit a three-run home run in Mira Costa's 7-3 win over San Dimas. Jacob Flores struck out 10 in Rio Mesa's 9-0 win over Lakewood.

In Division 3, Sierra Canyon defeated Ventura, 9-6, in 10 innings. Corey Jones and Noah Levin each had three hits.

In Division 4, Gardena Serra defeated Schurr, 7-1. CJ Fernandezees struck out nine.