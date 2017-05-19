Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Southern Section Division 2 playoffs feature tight games
|Eric Sondheimer
The Southern Section Division 2 baseball playoffs began on Friday with just as many competitive games as Division 1 on Thursday.
No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco needed great relief pitching from Isaiah Horton in the seventh to pull out a 3-2 win over King. Julian Boyd had an RBI double and Charlie Nasuti added two RBI. St. John Bosco will face Woodbridge, a 3-1 winner over Paloma Valley.
Moorpark faced Oaks Christian and Stanford-bound Carson Rudd and came away with a 3-2 victory over the Lions. Tyger Goslin and TJ Foreman each had two hits. Travis Weston struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings.
Village Christian received a complete game from Eric Oseguera and a two-run single from Tobias Plotkin in a 4-2 upset of Simi Valley.
Steven Rivas delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Etiwanda a 6-5 win over Beckman.
Laguna Beach defeated Trabuco Hills, 8-7. Dustin Angus and Dante Fiaccio each had three hits for Laguna Beach. Cutter Clawson added two hits and two RBI. Nick Heili had a home run and double for Trabuco Hills.
Carson Lambert struck out eight and allowed two hits in Newbury Park's 3-0 win over Santa Barbara.
Riley Haddon threw a complete game and Spencer Serven hit a two-run home run in Edison's 4-2 win over Long Beach Wilson.
Palm Desert and Kaiser went 14 innings before Palm Desert prevailed, 3-2, when Josh Hernandez drove in the winning run.
La Mirada got a home run from R.J. Lan in a 6-3 win over Temescal Canyon.
Adam Seminaris struck out 14 as Ayala defeated Corona del Mar, 8-3, in eight innings. St. Bonaventure shut out Thousand Oaks, 5-0.
Glendora defeated Woodcrest Christian, 7-2. Hayden Pearce struck out 10 in six innings. Freshman Jake Gonzalez had two hits and three RBI.
Joey Acosta hit a three-run home run in Mira Costa's 7-3 win over San Dimas. Jacob Flores struck out 10 in Rio Mesa's 9-0 win over Lakewood.
In Division 3, Sierra Canyon defeated Ventura, 9-6, in 10 innings. Corey Jones and Noah Levin each had three hits.
In Division 4, Gardena Serra defeated Schurr, 7-1. CJ Fernandezees struck out nine.