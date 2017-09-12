Southwestern League thrusts itself into conversation for top girls' volleyball league

The Southwestern League in the Inland Empire is earning consideration as one of the top leagues in girls' volleyball.

Three teams from the league won tournaments. Temecula Valley knocked off the No. 2 team in Division 1, Long Beach Poly, to win the Dave Mohs tournament.

Chaparral won the Dan Quam/Hemet tournament. And Vista Murrieta won the Queens Court tournament.

Three of the league's top players are recruits for top college programs.

Lexi Hadrych of Vista Murrieta is committed to UCLA. Rebecca Rendahl of Murrieta Valley is headed to Minnesota and sophomore Madison Endsley of Temecula Valley is committed to Nebraska.

Even though there might be a lack of nearby beaches, the talent in volleyball among players, coaches and teams is very good.