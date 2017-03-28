Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Sports Academy to host free event for mothers and their daughters
Eric Sondheimer
The Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks is hosting its first National Girls and Women Sports Day Celebration on Sunday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m.
Mothers and daughters in grades one through eight will be able to join with professional athletes and trainers for an afternoon of playing sports.
Registration is free and open to the first 150 mothers and daughters.
Here's the link to register.
For the record: An earlier version of this post said the celebration would take place on Saturday, April 9. It is taking place Sunday, April 9.