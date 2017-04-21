Spring football passing competitions begin

It's the time to start getting a feel for quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs with seven-on-seven passing competitions beginning.

Gardena Serra is hosting a weekly Wednesday night competition beginning in May that will include Long Beach Poly, which picked up Oaks Christian transfer Matt Corral at QB.

Serra will be breaking in a new quarterback.

El Camino College is hosting a passing tournament on April 29 that includes Paraclete, led by former Alemany/Chaminade QB Brevin White.

Other passing competitions are on May 13 at Los Alamitos and La Salle and May 27 at Cal Lutheran.

The Saugus passing tournament is June 10 at Central Park. Bonita is hosting its annual tournament on June 24.

The best tournament is July 8 at Edison.