St. Francis plans to turn loose 6-foot-4 Greg Dulcich

With curly hair and a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, St. Francis senior Greg Dulcich is easily spotted during a seven-on-seven passing game. Cornerbacks initially underestimate him, thinking he doesn't look very quick.

Then he accelerates with a long stride, puts out his huge hands and catches the ball with a confidence and strength that makes him a good candidate to become a tight end one day.

That's the position coach Jim Bonds thinks Dulcich might play in college. He looks the part of the 21st century tight end, someone who's big, athletic, versatile and doesn't drop passes.

It's only a matter of time before others recognize Dulcich's potential. He has played lots of quarterback, but he's going to be the primary receiver for new quarterback Darius Perantes this season. On Saturday during a passing competition at Redondo High, he was catching TD passes against St. John Bosco and Mira Costa and holding his own against a talented Servite secondary.

"He's very good," St. John Bosco offensive coordinator Chad Johnson said.

Dulcich has accepted that receiver and not quarterback is his position.

"I've spent a lot of time playing quarterback, but playing receiver is second nature for me," he said. "With the experience I got last year, it's been very beneficial."

Servite has been a surprise this summer staying competitive with everyone. Its secondary is outstanding with Julius Irvin and junior Trent McDuffie. Quarterback Tyler McMahon has been connecting with Delon Hurt.

St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said Saturday that his team will play three home games this fall at El Camino College while its home stadium continues to be worked on. That also will be the site for any home playoff games.

A rising quarterback is Downey junior Kijjon Foots, who passed for 1,800 yards last season as a sophomore at Long Beach Millikan.