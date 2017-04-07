Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
St. John Bosco completes three-game sweep of No. 1 Orange Lutheran
There's going to be a new No. 1 team in Southern Californa high school baseball, and perhaps St. John Bosco deserves consideration after completing a three-game sweep of No. 1 Orange Lutheran this week.
The latest Trinity League victory came on Friday when the Braves won, 3-1, to improve to 5-1 in league. Johnny Kuhn threw a complete-game five-hitter. Charles Nasuti contributed two hits.
Coach Don Barbara, in his third season, is getting terrific pitching. The Braves are 12-3. Mater Dei defeated Servite, 2-1. Jonathan Schiffer struck out five in six innings. Santa Margarita defeated JSerra, 2-0. Chandler Champion struck out nine.
In the Mission League, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame got a three-game sweep of Alemany, 2-1. Hunter Greene struck out 13 in a complete game. Freshman Daylen Reyes went three for three.
In the Pacific League, Trevor Beer threw a no-hitter, striking out 15 in Crescenta Valley's 10-0 win over Hoover. Burroughs defeated Pasadena, 9-3. Jacob Barrera had two hits and three RBI.
In the Del Rey League, Cathedral defeated Serra, 7-2. Andres Alonso threw a three-hitter. Omar Veloz had two hits and an RBI. Bishop Amat defeated St. Paul, 6-1. Francisco Avena was two for two.
Quartz Hill hit five home runs in a 17-0 win over Antelope Valley. Jonathan Cornish hit two home runs.
In the Palomares League, South Hills defeated Ayala, 2-1, with a run in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Carlos Camerena. Brandon Dieter struck out eight in a complete game.
Temecula Valley defeated Chaparral, 10-0. Ethan Clough allowed one hit in six innings.
Moorpark defeated Camarillo, 5-2. Cole Moses went four for four.
Vista Murrieta defeated Great Oak, 7-0. Andrew Mosiello allowed three hits in six innings. Nick Mosiello had two hits and two RBI.
In the Sunset League, Huntington Beach avenged a defeat to Los Alamitos earlier this week with a 10-3 win. Nick Pratto and Hagen Danner both went two for two.
In the West Valley League, Chatsworth stayed unbeaten with an 11-2 win over Cleveland. Randy Mata, Daniel Zakosek, Tommy Palomera and Mackenzie Lomas each had two hits.
In the Marmonte League, Westlake defeated Agoura, 3-0. Cade Gustafson threw a one-hitter. Newbury Park defeated Oaks Christian, 2-0. Jake Miller and Tyler Kennedy combined for the shutout. Calabasas defeated Thousand Oaks, 8-4. Michael Odman went three for four.
Village Christian defeated Valley Christian, 9-7. Eric Oseguera picked up his seventh win.
Etiwanda defeated Damien, 8-3. Steve Ramirez hit a home run.