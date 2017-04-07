St. John Bosco completes three-game sweep of No. 1 Orange Lutheran

There's going to be a new No. 1 team in Southern Californa high school baseball, and perhaps St. John Bosco deserves consideration after completing a three-game sweep of No. 1 Orange Lutheran this week.

The latest Trinity League victory came on Friday when the Braves won, 3-1, to improve to 5-1 in league. Johnny Kuhn threw a complete-game five-hitter. Charles Nasuti contributed two hits.

Coach Don Barbara, in his third season, is getting terrific pitching. The Braves are 12-3. Mater Dei defeated Servite, 2-1. Jonathan Schiffer struck out five in six innings. Santa Margarita defeated JSerra, 2-0. Chandler Champion struck out nine.

In the Mission League, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame got a three-game sweep of Alemany, 2-1. Hunter Greene struck out 13 in a complete game. Freshman Daylen Reyes went three for three.

In the Pacific League, Trevor Beer threw a no-hitter, striking out 15 in Crescenta Valley's 10-0 win over Hoover. Burroughs defeated Pasadena, 9-3. Jacob Barrera had two hits and three RBI.

In the Del Rey League, Cathedral defeated Serra, 7-2. Andres Alonso threw a three-hitter. Omar Veloz had two hits and an RBI. Bishop Amat defeated St. Paul, 6-1. Francisco Avena was two for two.

Quartz Hill hit five home runs in a 17-0 win over Antelope Valley. Jonathan Cornish hit two home runs.

In the Palomares League, South Hills defeated Ayala, 2-1, with a run in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Carlos Camerena. Brandon Dieter struck out eight in a complete game.

Temecula Valley defeated Chaparral, 10-0. Ethan Clough allowed one hit in six innings.

Moorpark defeated Camarillo, 5-2. Cole Moses went four for four.

Vista Murrieta defeated Great Oak, 7-0. Andrew Mosiello allowed three hits in six innings. Nick Mosiello had two hits and two RBI.

In the Sunset League, Huntington Beach avenged a defeat to Los Alamitos earlier this week with a 10-3 win. Nick Pratto and Hagen Danner both went two for two.

In the West Valley League, Chatsworth stayed unbeaten with an 11-2 win over Cleveland. Randy Mata, Daniel Zakosek, Tommy Palomera and Mackenzie Lomas each had two hits.

In the Marmonte League, Westlake defeated Agoura, 3-0. Cade Gustafson threw a one-hitter. Newbury Park defeated Oaks Christian, 2-0. Jake Miller and Tyler Kennedy combined for the shutout. Calabasas defeated Thousand Oaks, 8-4. Michael Odman went three for four.

Village Christian defeated Valley Christian, 9-7. Eric Oseguera picked up his seventh win.

Etiwanda defeated Damien, 8-3. Steve Ramirez hit a home run.