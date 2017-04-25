St. John Bosco is in first place in the Trinity League

St. John Bosco hasn't played in a baseball playoff game since the 2011 season. The drought is about to end. The Braves are in first place in the Trinity League with an 18-4 overall record and 6-1 league mark.

Their latest triumph came on Tuesday, when they hit three home runs in a 16-0 win over Santa Margarita. Charlie Nasuti, who just committed to Purdue, hit a grand slam and had six RBI. Sebastian Orduno and Jack Collette each had three hits. John Beller threw five shutout innings.

It's taken three years for Don Barbara to turn around the Braves, and they are ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 2.

Servite added to the intrigue in the Trinity League with a 4-0 win over Orange Lutheran. Christian Ciuffetelli threw the five-hit shutout. Brendan Sullivan had two RBI. Tristan Hanoian had three hits for Orange Lutheran.

In the Mission League, Loyola knocked off second-place Harvard-Westlake, 5-2, to secure only its second league win. Diego Avila gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Joe Fortin had a two-run double, and Kevin Parada hit a home run.

Alemany defeated St. Francis, 7-0, behind Blaine Traxel, who struck out seven and allowed three hits. Dirk Ryan had three RBI.

Beckman defeated Irvine University, 5-3. Matt McLain had a double and triple. Connor McGuire had two RBI.

In the Big VIII League, King defeated Roosevelt, 4-1. Sante Grossi struck out seven in six innings. Corona Santiago defeated Norco, 3-1. Ryan Williams had two hits and two RBI. Tyler Frazier threw 6 2/3 innings.

Michael Hobbs struck out 12 and hit a home run and double in Corona's 9-1 win over Corona Centennial.

In the Pacific League, Arcadia defeated Burroughs, 5-3. Crescenta Valley defeated Muir, 11-1. Scott Vinceri struck out six in five innings. Nico Arredondo went three for three.

Sierra Canyon is 7-0 in the Gold Coast League after a 5-0 win over Brentwood. Chris Torres struck out seven in a complete game. Jake Patterson had two hits.

La Canada clinched the Rio Hondo League title with a 7-2 win over San Marino. Connor Buchanan had two hits and two RBI.