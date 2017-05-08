St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Centennial, Narbonne in seven on seven tourney on Saturday

Are you ready for some prep football in May? Or, more precisely, are you ready to watch some elite teams play in a seven-on-seven competition?

Los Alamitos High will be the site on Saturday for the Orlando Scandrick-Jeron Johnson seven-on-seven tournament.

Action begins at 9:30 a.m., with the championship game at 3:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Corona Centennial and Narbonne, all expected to be top 10 teams this fall, lead the lineup with their standout quarterbacks in Re-Al Mitchell, JT Daniels, Tanner McKee and Jalen Chatman.

Also entered are Oaks Christian, Los Alamitos, Upland, La Habra, Arcadia, Morningside, Gardena Serra, Downey, Cathedral, San Pedro, Lakewood and Dorsey, among others.

Officially, though, none of the schools are represented. So if you're seeing players wearing strange logos, it's to avoid getting into CIF trouble or district trouble.

Since teams have been starting spring practice, they shouldn't be in too bad form. Of course, there's no tackling, no blocking and no linemen, so beware about coming to conclusions.

But it should be a fun day watching lots of top players and teams.