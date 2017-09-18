St. John Bosco planning lots of activities in Washington D.C.

St. John Bosco's football team has already traveled to Florida this season and now the Braves are headed to Washington to play St. John's on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. EDT.

The team is leaving on a redeye Tuesday night and will visit lots of monuments and museums during its stay.

The highlight, though, will be a private White House tour on Friday. Coach Jason Negro had to submit names of the 100 people who will be in the two 50-person tours so they can be checked out for any security concerns.

"Hope it's not Coach Negro," he said.