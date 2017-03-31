Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
St. John Bosco, Servite get walk-off victories in the Trinity League
|Eric Sondheimer
There could be a changing of the guard in the Trinity League. Well, at least for one week.
St. John Bosco and Servite came away with series victories on Friday by getting walk-off hits to take down Mater Dei and JSerra, respectively.
St. John Bosco scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a 9-8 win over the Monarchs. David Hays delivered a two-run single, his fourth hit of the game. The Braves got nine hits off Mater Dei ace Jonathan Schiffer. Emilio Rosas had four hits for Mater Dei.
Servite defeated JSerra, 4-3, on a walk-off hit by Matthew Doan in the bottom of the seventh. Servite scored three runs in the sixth to wipe out a 2-0 deficit. Doan and Tanner Smith had two hits each.
In the Mission League, Crespi defeated Alemany, 2-0. Taylor Dollard threw a five-hitter and struck out eight. Chaminade defeated St. Francis, 8-0. Reece Weinberg had two hits and threw four shutout innings. Notre Dame defeated Harvard-Westlake, 2-1. Grant Berman had a two-run pinch-hit double.
In the Marmonte League, Newbury Park stayed unbeaten with a 4-1 win over Westlake. Jake Miller struck out nine in six innings. Thousand Oaks kept pace with a 9-3 win over Agoura. Mitchell Thompson had three hits.
In the Big VIII League, King defeated Corona Santiago, 7-1.
Santi Grossi struck out six in five innings. Dylan Orick finished with three hits.
Royal defeated Warren, 4-1, to advance to the championship of the Beaumont tournament. Jason Hyman had two hits and two RBI.
In the Del Rey League, Bishop Amat defeated Serra, 4-1. Isaac Esqueda struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings.
Max Rangel allowed one hit in six innings in Temecula Valley's 2-1 win over Citrus Hill. Sergio Dawson had two hits.
Jeovanny Delgado finished with three RBI in Quartz Hill's 12-2 win over Littlerock.
Burroughs defeated Hoover, 10-0. Nicco Chuidian threw the shutout.
San Clemente defeated Aliso Niguel, 2-1, in eight innings. Michael McGreevy struck out five in a complete game. Ethan Reed allowed five hits and walked none in seven innings.
In the Sunset League, Marina is 4-0 after a 5-1 win over Edison.
La Mirada defeated Artesia, 10-1. Kevin Kendall hit two triples and had three RBI.
Newport Harbor defeated El Dorado, 3-1.
Etiwanda (11-2) defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 9-3, for its 10th consecutive victory. Vincent Mughannem threw a complete game.