St. John Bosco, Servite get walk-off victories in the Trinity League

There could be a changing of the guard in the Trinity League. Well, at least for one week.

St. John Bosco and Servite came away with series victories on Friday by getting walk-off hits to take down Mater Dei and JSerra, respectively.

St. John Bosco scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a 9-8 win over the Monarchs. David Hays delivered a two-run single, his fourth hit of the game. The Braves got nine hits off Mater Dei ace Jonathan Schiffer. Emilio Rosas had four hits for Mater Dei.

Servite defeated JSerra, 4-3, on a walk-off hit by Matthew Doan in the bottom of the seventh. Servite scored three runs in the sixth to wipe out a 2-0 deficit. Doan and Tanner Smith had two hits each.

In the Mission League, Crespi defeated Alemany, 2-0. Taylor Dollard threw a five-hitter and struck out eight. Chaminade defeated St. Francis, 8-0. Reece Weinberg had two hits and threw four shutout innings. Notre Dame defeated Harvard-Westlake, 2-1. Grant Berman had a two-run pinch-hit double.



In the Marmonte League, Newbury Park stayed unbeaten with a 4-1 win over Westlake. Jake Miller struck out nine in six innings. Thousand Oaks kept pace with a 9-3 win over Agoura. Mitchell Thompson had three hits.



In the Big VIII League, King defeated Corona Santiago, 7-1.

Santi Grossi struck out six in five innings. Dylan Orick finished with three hits.

Royal defeated Warren, 4-1, to advance to the championship of the Beaumont tournament. Jason Hyman had two hits and two RBI.

In the Del Rey League, Bishop Amat defeated Serra, 4-1. Isaac Esqueda struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

Max Rangel allowed one hit in six innings in Temecula Valley's 2-1 win over Citrus Hill. Sergio Dawson had two hits.

Jeovanny Delgado finished with three RBI in Quartz Hill's 12-2 win over Littlerock.

Burroughs defeated Hoover, 10-0. Nicco Chuidian threw the shutout.

San Clemente defeated Aliso Niguel, 2-1, in eight innings. Michael McGreevy struck out five in a complete game. Ethan Reed allowed five hits and walked none in seven innings.

In the Sunset League, Marina is 4-0 after a 5-1 win over Edison.

La Mirada defeated Artesia, 10-1. Kevin Kendall hit two triples and had three RBI.

Newport Harbor defeated El Dorado, 3-1.

Etiwanda (11-2) defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 9-3, for its 10th consecutive victory. Vincent Mughannem threw a complete game.