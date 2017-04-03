St. John Bosco takes down No. 1 Orange Lutheran in eight innings

Orange Lutheran went to North Carolina this weekend and won the National High School Invitational. But the Lancers learned on Monday their new No. 1 ranking doesn't mean anything going against opponents in the tough Trinity League.

St. John Bosco fought the Lancers to a 0-0 deadlock through seven innings, then broke open the game with a six-run eighth inning to emerge with a 6-0 victory at Hart Park.

St. John Bosco got a two-run, two-out double from Kameron Ojeda to break the scoreless tie. Then came a two-run single from Charles Nasuti, an RBI single from David Hays and an RBI single from Martin Robles, who was two for two in the inning.

John Beller threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball for the Braves, who are now tied with Orange Lutheran and Servite for first place with 3-1 records. Carlos Lomeli threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief.

Jack Collette, Hays, Robles and Sebastian Orduno each had two hits for St. John Bosco. Sophomore Caleb Ricketts had three hits for the Lancers.

Even in defeat, the Lancers' pitching depth was pretty impressive. It was their fifth game in six days, and Lancer pitchers held the Braves scoreless for seven innings until Ojeda's clutch double.

St. John Bosco is 10-3 overall. Orange Lutheran is 12-2. The two teams play again Wednesday at Hart Park and Friday at St. John Bosco.