St. John Bosco wins Trinity League championship

St. John Bosco hasn't made a baseball playoff appearance since 2011. Now the Braves will be going to the playoffs as the winner of the Trinity League, one of the toughest in Southern California.

Nick Morales threw a five-hitter and Noah Gomez came through with an RBI triple in the fifth inning to help St. John Bosco defeat JSerra, 1-0, on Tuesday to clinch the league championship for third-year Coach Don Barbara, who was brought in to turn around the program. He's done it.

St. John Bosco (24-6, 11-3) is in position to be the No. 1 seed for the Division 2 playoffs.

Servite defeated Santa Margarita, 3-0. Michael Frias struck out eight and walked none.

Crescenta Valley (25-1) clinched the Pacific League championship with a 1-0 victory over Arcadia. Max Meyer drove in the game's only run in the fourth inning. Drew Atherton threw five shutout innings and Trevor Beer closed out for the save and the Falcons' 15th shutout this season.

Burbank defeated Burroughs, 5-1.

In the Foothill League, Valencia defeated West Ranch, 3-0, to force a final regular season game on Thursday at West Ranch to decide the league title. Both are 12-2. Chase Farrell threw a complete game. Hart defeated Canyon, 13-3. Junior outfielder Cole Roederer has scored 25 runs, has 25 hits, 25 RBI and 25 stolen bases on season.

El Dorado won the Crestview League title with a 4-3, eight-inning win over Foothill. El Dorado scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game before winning it in the eighth.

In the Palomares League, Glendora pulled out a 6-3 win over Claremont in 11 innings. Wyatt Regis threw five innings in relief. Brock Welte had four hits. Freshman Jake Gonzalez had three RBI. South Hills defeated Ayala, 7-2. Daniel Genna had two hits and four RBI.

Gahr clinched at least a share of the San Gabriel Valley League title with a 14-1 win over Dominguez. Michael Perez hit two home runs and JeVon Ward also homered. Sam Arizaga and Jason Dressel combined for 13 strikeouts.

In the Sunset League, No. 1 Huntington Beach has decided to rest pitchers Nick Pratto and Hagen Danner and suffered a 17-2 loss to Newport Harbor. Clay Liolis hit a grand slam. Cade Seabold added three hits and three RBI. Edison defeated Marina, 2-0, behind Riley Haddon.

La Mirada defeated Cerritos, 3-2. Sierra Canyon defeated Campbell Hall, 9-2. Chris Torres earned his eighth win. Jake Patterson had a home run.

Harvard-Westlake defeated Dos Puebos, 6-2. RJ Schreck had two hits, including a home run.

Tustin pulled out an 8-7 win over Cypress with a run in the 10th inning on a bases loaded walk. Christopher Lopez hit a three-run home run for Tustin.

Simi Valley defeated Royal, 6-1. Abbott Haffar had three RBI and Justin Campbell added three hits. Jack Hodgins threw a complete game. Moorpark defeated Oak Park, 9-0. Garrett Austin and Tyger Goslin finished with two hits apiece. Travis Weston struck out six and threw a five-hitter.

In the Big VIII League, Corona Santiago defeated Corona, 8-6. Casey Dykstra had two hits. King defeated Corona Centennial, 8-5. Dylan Orick had two hits and two RBI. Roosevelt defeated Norco, 8-5, on a grand slam by Kyle Koontz.

In the Pacific Coast League, Woodbridge defeated Beckman, 3-1. Dylan Smith went three for three.

Etiwanda defeated Damien, 9-7, in the Baseline League. Brad Massaro went four for four with three RBI.

Mira Costa defeated Redondo, 6-0. Chris Penna had a three-run home run.