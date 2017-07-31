St. Monica grads get college scholarships after learning how to caddie

Sarahi Ortiz and Kenzia Setiawan, both recent graduates of St. Monica, have received college scholarships after spending the summer learning how to caddie.

They were part of the nearly 90 female students from 13 states who participated in the Western Golf Assn.'s Caddie Academy that provides underprivileged female teens who may not have access to caddie programs an opportunity to caddie, and upon completion of the program, apply for a scholarship.

Ortiz will be attending Oregon. Setiawan will attend Purdue.